Daniel D. Anderson

Daniel D. Anderson, 71, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, surrounded by his loved ones.

Daniel Dean Anderson was born on July 3, 1951, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Dean K. and LaMae M. (Shelley) Anderson. Dan grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Navy and then completed his education at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dan married Jean Elizabeth Acheson on July 15, 1983. He owned and operated Vanity Cleaners for many years. Dan can be remembered for his love of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling with family and friends. Dan spent many of his summer days at the lake and loved sailing his Hobie Cat. One of his favorite things to do was to follow his son’s sporting events, as well as traveling around the country visiting major league baseball stadiums. He had a strong passion for animals, especially his dog, Cider. Those who knew Dan will remember him for his wit, humor, and how he made them laugh.

