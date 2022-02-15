Daniel Bryce Swentkofske 1945-2022

Daniel Bryce Swentkofske, age 76, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Majestic Pines Senior Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Dan was born in 1945 to Claude and Georgia Swentkofske in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1963. Dan served in Vietnam as a US Marine from 1964-1967 and was honorably discharged at that time. Dan married the love of his life, Marleen Vaudrin, in 1984 in Grand Rapids. He was employed at Blandin Paper Co. for 37 years and retired as a #6 Clay Prep Operator in 2002. Dan was an amazing carpenter, loved fishing and hunting with his family, and spending time at their retirement home in Florida. He was exceptional at horseshoes, winning numerous titles including a state championship. Loved playing bags with family and friends and reminiscing around a campfire.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents; twin sisters, Jackie and Kitty; brother, Tom; and sister, Sandy.
He will be missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Marleen; sons, Christopher (Sharon) Swentkofske of East Bethel, MN, Brenton Swentkofske of Grand Rapids, MN, and Jon (Niki) Hagman of Avon, MN; daughter, Heather (Eric) Hagman Bunes of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Kyle Ossefoort, Jack Swentkofske, Freja Bunes; special friends, John (Janice) Gitzen; and many nieces and nephews.
We wish to thank the staff at Majestic Pines and St. Croix Hospice for the great care that Dan received.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
