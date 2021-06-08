Daniel A. James 1952 - 2021

Daniel A. James, age 69, of Deer River, MN, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home at Homestead Nursing Home.
Daniel Axel James was born in 1952 to Cletus and Alva James in Grand Rapids, MN. After graduating high school in 1972, he attended Staples Culinary School. He later used his skills as a fry cook at Quadna Mountain Resort. He was also an employee of CWDC and MDI. Dan was a very outspoken person who enjoyed socializing and music. He also liked games, from Yahtzee to game shows, and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill (Ginnie) James and Gordon James; and brother-in-law, Walt Minor.
Dan is survived by his sister, Jackie Minor of Powder Springs, GA; brother, Bob (Mary Kay) James of Cohasset, MN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.