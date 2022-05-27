Daniel A. Carey May 27, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daniel A. Carey, 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Oak Hills Assisted Living.Arrangements are pending with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Carey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mn Grand Rapids Condolence Daniel A. Carey Arrangement Pass Away Assisted Living Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.