Daniel A. Carey 1932-2022

Daniel A. Carey, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Oak Hills Assisted Living.
Daniel was born in 1932 to David and Josephine Carey in Grand Rapids Township. Dan lived most of his life on his farm with his family outside of Warba, MN. He attended Warba school and graduated from the University of Minnesota Agricultural School in 1952. He enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard while still in high school and served in Korea. Daniel was united in marriage to Carol Lee on September 17, 1953, and together they had four daughters and two sons. He worked for the University of Minnesota Extension Station in Grand Rapids for 42 years doing what he would like to say, “Making hay in the summer and cutting trees in the winter.” as a heavy equipment operator.
Dan was known for his farming, hunting, trapping, community volunteerism and storytelling. He was a member of the Warba Volunteer Fire Department, an active 4-H and Warba School volunteer, and a member of the Warba Community Presbyterian Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; daughters, Judith Carey, Arlene Moritz, and Lanora Lindberg; son- in - law, SSG David Warren Jr; brother, Jerome Carey; and sister, Cora “Susie” Rudow.
Dan is survived by his sister, Patricia Walstad; sons, Thomas (Laura) Carey, and Mark (Becky) Carey; daughter, Della Warren (Daniel Traska); grandchildren, Trisha, Daniel, Jennifer, Leslie, Tasha, Laura, Sara, Spencer, Jacob, and Joshua; great grandchildren, Zeke, Ellis, Brooks, Christian, and Isabelle.
Visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Warba Community Center, Warba MN, from 5:00–7:00 PM. It will continue Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the American Legion, Warba, MN, beginning at 10:00 AM and lasting until the 11:00 AM memorial service. Inurnment will be at Warba-Feeley Cemetery with full military honors.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
