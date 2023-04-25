Dan Mandich 1935-2023

Dan Mandich, age 87, of Cottage Grove, and formerly of Calumet, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Norris Square Senior Center in Cottage Grove.

Dan was born May 16, 1935, to Victor and Mary (Skorich) Mandich. He graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine in 1953 and played football and basketball with the basketball team gleefully crowned District 28 champs, beating Hibbing 58-50.

