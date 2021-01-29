Dan M. Murphy 1943 - 2021

Dan M. Murphy, age 77, of Balsam, MN passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Grand Village, Grand Rapids, MN.
Dan was born in 1943 to Dennis and Dorothy Murphy in Anoka, MN. Dan graduated from Anoka High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. After his discharge, he met Kathleen Scheper and moved to Marcell, MN where they were united in marriage on June 6, 1975. Dan and Kathleen raised their two children and enjoyed 40+ years together. Dan worked as a saw sharpener for Marcell Mill for many years until his retirement.
Dan enjoyed gardening, homesteading, and hunting. You could find him on Sundays watching the Minnesota Vikings, telling jokes, and BS’ing with friends. Dan loved spending time with his family and was very influential in the lives of his grandchildren. In 2007, they moved to Georgia to be closer to family and often referred to that as the best time of his life. Dan and Kathy enjoyed traveling to Florida, walking the beaches picking shells and enjoying the warm Florida sun. In his later years, Dan’s focus in life was his acceptance of Christ as Savior.
Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kathleen. Dan is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Jake) McCarroll of Balsam, MN; son, Scott (Taryn) Murphy of Hudson, WI; sisters, Phyllis Gentry, Kathleen Murphy; brothers, Thomas (Gladys) Murphy, Richard Murphy; grandchildren, Connor (Lauren) McCarroll, Colton (Rachael) McCarroll, Emily (Daniel) Hoppe, Andrew McCarroll, Gavin, Teagan, Brock, Griffin Murphy; and two great granddaughters, Lyla Kathleen and Marie Rose.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Balsam Bible Chapel followed by the 12:00PM funeral service. Rev. Frank Knoop will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Bigfork Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.