Dallas J. Tanner 1968-2022

Dallas J. Tanner, age 54, of Remer, MN died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Dallas was born on May 29, 1968 in Minneapolis, MN. He was adopted into the family of Richard “Dick” Wayne Sr. and Janice Kay (Kotula)Tanner. Dallas grew up in and attended school in Walker. He married Lisa Johnson and the made their home in the Coleraine/Bovey area until Dallas and his wife, Lisa, moved to Remer in 2021. Dallas loved his aunties and cousins. He would often visit auntie Marcella Ardito of Walker. Dallas will be remembered for his hard work ethic, despite many health problems, his sarcasm, and practical jokes, always taking time to joke with his relatives and friends when he saw them. He loved spending time with his family and playing with his ‘grand puppies’.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard “Dick” Tanner Sr and Janice Tanner; wife, Lisa; and his big brother Richard “Rich” Tanner Jr.
Dallas is survived by his daughter, Sonja Johnson; sisters, Evie (Jim) Campbell, Valerie (Greg) Tanner, Gina Tanner; granddaughter, Serenity Johnson; as well as many nieces, nephews and their children.
A celebration of life will be held Spring 2023.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
