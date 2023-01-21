Dallas J. Tanner 1968-2022

Dallas J. Tanner, age 54, of Remer, MN died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Dallas was born on May 29, 1968 in Minneapolis, MN. He was adopted into the family of Richard “Dick” Wayne Sr. and Janice Kay (Kotula)Tanner. Dallas grew up in and attended school in Walker. He married Lisa Johnson and the made their home in the Coleraine/Bovey area until Dallas and his wife, Lisa, moved to Remer in 2021. Dallas loved his aunties and cousins. He would often visit auntie Marcella Ardito of Walker. Dallas will be remembered for his hard work ethic, despite many health problems, his sarcasm, and practical jokes, always taking time to joke with his relatives and friends when he saw them. He loved spending time with his family and playing with his ‘grand puppies’.

To plant a tree in memory of Dallas 1968-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

