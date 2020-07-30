Dalen Butler, born November 17, 1955 in Owatonna, MN to Emil and Lorraine Butler passed away on July 25, 2020 in Randall, MN.
Dalen worked in the hospitality field for many years. He enjoyed planning events and cooking for large groups both in work and his private life. Cooking was one of his passions and one of his favorite things to do. He loved having “coffee” (aka tea as he hated coffee) with his friends on a regular basis and has always enjoyed socializing with just about anyone that would listen.
He considered himself quite the “master of a good deal” and an avid collector of many things; always looking for items he could fixup and tinker on. If you needed something he was always there to help.
He also loved being Santa at places of employment, local schools/organizations and privately for his family for almost 40 years. He was the local boy/girl scouts leader in Hill City, MN where he has lived for the last 20 years. Dalen loved being a Grandpa and was very proud of his grandson. He was a pillar in his community and was loved and will be missed by many.
Dalen is survived by daughters Ceedron (Eric) Hanson of Blooming Prairie, MN, Allyssa Butler of Hill City, MN and Jacinda Butler of Hill City, MN, sons Dalen C. Butler of Belleville, MI, Joseph Butler (Samantha Korsgaard) of Randall, MN, Jerimiah Butler of Motley, MN, Grandson Shaun Eric Hanson, brothers Perry, Steve, Dan, Randy and Brian Butler, sisters Mona McMartin, Lorraine Mueller, Rhonda Egan and Veleeta Gartner, by many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Penny, brothers Loren, Roger and Rodney Butler.
Dalen’s family would like to extend a thank you to Abbott Northwest hospital, MN Oncology, Heartland Hospice and the Angel foundation.
Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.