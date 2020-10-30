Dale “Whity” Herr was born January 30, 1934 in Faribault, MN he married Marlene in 1970 and to that union he gained 3 Stepchildren, Tom, Cindy & Stanley. They lived in Cedar Lake until 1989, at that time Dale & Marlene Moved to Bigfork, MN.
Whity was a veteran he served in the US Navy from 1952-1956 he served on the USS Perry, The USS Ransom & The USS Arcadia.
Whity love to hunt in his early years he was an avid waterfowl hunter and enjoyed deer hunting which he hosted at his place for several years, he enjoyed when family and friends would come and hunt, he would always have stories about the big hunt and the biggest fish. Whity passion was the bear hunt, not to hunt himself but to bait and to see the excitement of the hunters as they told their story of harvesting their bear, especially the younger generation.
Whity was preceded by, wife Marlene, Stepson Tom Rosch, Mother Lily Herr, Father-In-Law Elmer Truman, Mother-In-Law Fern Truman, Step Father-In-Law Oscar Flom.
Whity was survived by, Cindy (Loren) Millar of Wray, CO, Stan (Wanda) Rosch of Kingman, AZ 7 grandchildren Jennifer, Jamie & Janelle Rosch Cody, Calie, Colin miller & Logan Rosch. 8 great grandchildren, Brother-in-laws Harry Truman & Richard (Sherry)Truman Nieces, Nephews & many Special Friends.
Funeral service will be Thursday November 5, 2020 12:00 P.M. with a Visitation one hour prior all at the Bigfork Presbyterian Church, burial will be at the Bigfork Cemetery with full military honors.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.