Dale Steinert, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Dale was born in 1943 to Gerald and Julia Steinert in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Dale was married to Lesley “Lorraine” Porter on February 9, 1963. He served his country in the National Guard for over 20 years. He also worked all over area as a union millwright.
Dale was an avid race car driver in his younger years. He was a voting member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe and also served as the governor of the Moose Club.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Burdy LaRoque, Lorene Mattfield, and Gerald Steinert; and grandson, Jacob Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lorraine; daughters Loretta Zipf and Amy Garthus; son, Dale Steinert; siblings, Bonnie Brown, William (Kim) Steinert, Joan (Wayne) Launius, and Jim (Becki) Steinert; grandchildren, Kristin and Ian Garthus, Andrew, Max, and Travis Steinert, Holli White, and Aijah and Carlie Jones; and 5 great grandchildren.
Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.