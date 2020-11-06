Dale Roger Hertle, age 85, passed away peacefully in Grand Rapids, MN on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Dale was born October 12, 1935 in Austin, MN to Carl and Evelyn (Tucker) Hertle. Dale grew up on the farm near Waltham, MN. Dale graduated from Austin High School in 1953 and worked at a sheet rocking business for a few years. In 1956, he enlisted in the United States Naval Air, serving our country for two year and four years inactive duty.
Dale married Janice Sharon Johnson on January 4, 1958 and moved to Minneapolis, MN to start their life journey together. Dale attended Northwestern Electronics School in Minneapolis and then started a business, Magcon Engineering, for a few years. Later he decided to begin selling life insurance. He worked for Mutual Security Life Insurance, Minister’s Life Insurance, Principal Financial, and then eventually started his own business, Hertle Financial.
Dale and Sharon both accepted the Lord as Savior in 1960, through an outreach ministry from Fourth Baptist Church and pursued a life of faith. Most importantly, raising their four children to know faith in Jesus as well. Dale had a gift of evangelism, and was known by many far and wide, to share the Gospel with all who would listen.
Dale and Sharon always made their family a priority. Dale knew that a big family project kept everybody busy and entertained. In 1976, he purchased 40 acres of land and began building a family log cabin from the timber on the property. The little log cabin in the woods provided great enjoyment in God’s beautiful creation. They were active in Committee on Aging, Jessie Lake Water Association, and their beloved Deer River Bible Church.
After they retired, Dale and Sharon move to the Jessie Lake area, near their 40 acres, where they enjoyed lake living. In his retirement, Dale carved diamond willow walking sticks and produced maple syrup, harvesting both from the property.
Dale loved great hymns of the faith. He often carried a harmonica in his pocket and was always ready to play. Dale’s legacy is his love for the Lord and his family. Dale built a firm foundation living his life by the scriptures and used gentleness and respect in sharing the hope of Christ Jesus the Lord (1 Peter 3:15).
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Evelyn Hertle; sister-in-law, Diane Hertle; niece, Barbie Hertle; and infant great granddaughter, Charlotte Nelson.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon; children, Dan (Terri), Lynne (Greg) Mischo, Tim (Ann), and Cory (Martha); grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Nelson, Andrew (Theresa) Mischo, Erika (Kyle) Herber, Emily Hertle (Jon Libbey), Spencer Hertle, Keeley Hertle; great grandchildren, Kayla Nelson, Levi Merritt, Naomi Merritt, and Milo Mischo; siblings, Clint, Becky (Paul) Anderson, Wayne (Carole); and many other relatives and friends.
A private family service will be held and a celebration of life for family and friends will take place at Fort Snelling at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
