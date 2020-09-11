Dale Robert Bonneville, age 89, of Cohasset, MN passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by family. Dale passed after a lengthy illness that he refused to surrender too, enjoying his friends and family right to the end.
Dale was born May 7, 1931 in Duluth, MN. Dale married Juanita “Nita” Williams, December 24, 1951, while serving our nation in the US Air Force. Upon leaving the Air Force, they moved to Minnesota and their family grew to include three children, Terry, Arnita, and Dale Junior.
Dale was an avid outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, and enjoying the natural beauty of Minnesota. He had a successful career in the Minnesota mining industry and eventually settled in Cohasset, MN.
While serving in the Air force, Dale became a member of the “Atomic Veterans” community. These veterans were a small group of service members that served during the nuclear weapons development and testing programs in Nevada in the early stages of the Cold War Era.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Nita; son, Dale; three brothers, Roland, Stephen, James; and two sisters, Sandra and Darlene.
Dale is survived by his daughters, Terry Bonneville of Cohasset, MN, Arnita (JP) Hogan of Frisco TX; brother, Ben; sister, Sharon (Jamie) Bray; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. A graveside internment ceremony with military honors will follow immediately at the Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.