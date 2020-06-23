Dale Larry Larson, age 76, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home.
Dale was born in 1943 to Orval and Bernice Larson in Ada, Minnesota. After he graduated from Ada High School, he went to the Brown Institute of Broadcasting. He worked as a radio announcer for several years in Duluth, Aitkin, and Grand Rapids, MN. He later took a job in adverting with the Grand Rapids Herald Review. After growing restless in adverting, Dale started selling cars with Swanson Motors until his retirement.
Dale was a very kind and caring person. After you met Dale you would fall in love with his charming wit and great sense of humor. He was a born entertainer and loved to entertain his family and friends at his very own private bar, Larsoni’s. He will be missed by many, but especially his family and close friends, Jim, Suzie, and their spouses, Cindy, Kevin for always being there for him.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Rick “Rickie”.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Kim (James) Foss of Grand Rapids, MN; son, Tony (Camilla) Larson of Excelsior, MN; grandchildren, Theresa Spangler, Jacob and Jeremy Larson, Matthew, Trevor, and Aaron Foss, Tali and Shae Larson; four great grandchildren; brother, DuWayne Larson of Twin Valley, MN; and many other family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 P.M. Funeral Service. Burial will be in Ada, Cemetery in Ada, MN on Friday, June 26th, 2020.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.