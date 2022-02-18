Dale C. Brown, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Times are pending for a Graveside Service held at Chatfield Cemetery, Chatfield, MN in the Summer of 2022.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. 

