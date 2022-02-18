Dale C. Brown Feb 18, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale C. Brown, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.Times are pending for a Graveside Service held at Chatfield Cemetery, Chatfield, MN in the Summer of 2022.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Dale Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mn Grand Rapids Hospital Chatfield Cemetery Condolence Dale C. Brown Grand Itasca Clinic Graveside Service Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.