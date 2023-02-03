Cynthia Ann Muotka 1960 - 2023

Cindy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully at her son and daughter-in-laws home, Ryan and Jennifer Bluntach, on the evening of January 27, 2023, at the age of 62. Once diagnosed, Cindy had a brief battle with ovarian cancer which she faced fearlessly and much faith and grace.

Cindy was born to Gwen and Marvin Muotka on December 21, 1960. She grew up in Bovey, MN and graduated from Greenway High School. Some of her favorite hobbies were arts & crafts, thrifting & garage sales, listening to 70’s soft rock, watching Little House on the Prairie, Andy Griffith, and posting photos to the Facebook pages which reminisced of Bovey through the decades. Most importantly, she loved the Lord, family, friends and watching her grandchildren grow.

