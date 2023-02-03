Cynthia Ann Muotka 1960 - 2023

Cindy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully at her son and daughter-in-laws home, Ryan and Jennifer Bluntach, on the evening of January 27, 2023, at the age of 62. Once diagnosed, Cindy had a brief battle with ovarian cancer which she faced fearlessly and much faith and grace.
Cindy was born to Gwen and Marvin Muotka on December 21, 1960. She grew up in Bovey, MN and graduated from Greenway High School. Some of her favorite hobbies were arts & crafts, thrifting & garage sales, listening to 70’s soft rock, watching Little House on the Prairie, Andy Griffith, and posting photos to the Facebook pages which reminisced of Bovey through the decades. Most importantly, she loved the Lord, family, friends and watching her grandchildren grow.
Cindy survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Jennifer Bluntach, grandchildren, Austin, Emma and Autumn. Her siblings, Mark (Bonnie) , Debbie, Becky, Greg (Simone) and Tim (Vicky). Many nieces, nephews, cousins , special friend and cousin Holly, and many friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents Marvin & Gwen Muotka and grandson, Micheal Bluntach.
Cindy donated her body to the University of Minnesota for epilepsy research. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Over the years Cindy tried to put only love into this world. She didn’t speak ill of about anyone who was unkind to her, she would just pray for them. She had so much love for everyone. Near the end of her life she said to put love over hate. May we all spread a little more love and kindness into this world.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when Cindy’s remains are returned from the University of Minnesota.