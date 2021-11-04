Curtis J. Storstad 1960 - 2021

Curtis J. Storstad, age 61, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his home.
Curtis was born in 1960 in Minneapolis, MN to Carl and Delores Storstad. He grew up in Coleraine, MN graduating from Greenway High School. Curtis then attended Oak Hills Bible College in Bemidji, MN and Citadel Bible College in Ozark, AR for 2 years. He lived in Seattle, WA where his daughter, Tanya, was born and later returned to Minnesota in the early 90’s.
Curtis enjoyed playing cribbage and watching movies. He had a special love for people, especially his family, and he was so thankful for those who took care of him.
Curtis is preceded in death by his father, Carl; and his Olson and Storstad grandparents.
He is survived by his parents, David and Delores Koivisto; daughter, Tanya Ramirez; two sisters, Peggy and Joleen; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 1 PM until the 2 PM Memorial Service at Grace Bible Chapel, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Charles Nelson will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.