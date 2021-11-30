Curtis Dale Simonson 1941 - 2021

Curtis Dale Simonson, age 80, passed away in his home on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Curtis was born to Clifford and Mildred Simonson on May 25th, 1941, in the Township of Paddock, Ottertail County, MN. His siblings were Carolyn, Duane, and Marlin; step siblings Jerry, Erwin, Dennis, Larry, and Phyllis.
Curtis married Joyce Marlene Moey on May 10, 1962, in Anoka, MN. Their marriage was an example of a couple that truly loved and shared life together. They lived in Anoka for a number of years, then moved to Sebeka for two years, then back to Elk River. They made their way up north to Pokegama Lake where they resided for 10 years, until their final home north of Deer River. They enjoyed many years together dancing, camping, and enjoying the great outdoors with family and friends. Curtis worked for Ward Transfer Inc. out of Anoka, MN, which was the first licensed common carrier trucking line in MN. He then went on to work for Lakeville Motor Express out of Grand Rapids where Curt owned his own trucking company until 1990. He then went to work for Hawkinson Construction until his retirement.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Clifford and Mildred; parents-in-law, Kenneth & Kathleen Moey; brothers Duane and Marlin; daughter, Kari.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Joyce Marlene; daughter, Kim Lenz (John); son, Tony Simonson (Brenda); daughter, Jodi Grobove (Chuck); daughter, Heidi Mayo (Bill); grandchildren, Pam Lenz, Cory Lenz (Amy), Joe Lenz (Ashley), Curtis Simonson (Kaylee), Cassidy Vredenburg (Cody), Wyatt Simonson, Cindy Grobove, Angie Grobove, Noah Mayo, and Grant Mayo; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Olivia, Colton & Waylon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the Carroll Funeral Home in Deer River, MN.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.