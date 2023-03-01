Curtis Allen Major, age 73, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, a faithful believer in Christ, a loving loyal husband, and father of five children.
Curt was born in 1949, in Grand Rapids, MN to Wallace and Eleanore Major. He graduated from Grand Rapids high school in 1968 then finished trade school for tool and die. He worked at the Keewatin Mine, and retired from AeroSystems Engineering in 2016 after 30 years where he was the Machine Shop Foreman. On February 25, 1978, he married Diane Marie Major, the love of his life. They raised their two sons, Josh (Rachel), and Justin (Emily); and three daughters, Cindy (Fred), Jenny (Grant), and Jackie (John).
Curt had a passion for serving anyone and everyone in the name of Jesus Christ. He also loved to be with his grandkids–attending games, giving tube rides on the lake, making all of them laugh and giving them big hugs. He loved to be in the woods scouting, and hunting for whitetails and outside riding snowmobiles, snowplowing, making his yard look like a golf course, and especially maintaining “the beach.” He was so strong and the hardest of workers, tough as nails. Curt was known for his deep love for God, wise counsel, and his “all in” love for his wife and entire family. He had the best one-liners, never quit anything, or gave up on anyone. He was loyal to the bone.
Curt is survived by his wonderful wife Diane; sister Nancy; many family members; his five children; and 15 grandchildren, Trevor, Zach, Jaden, Wes, Allie, Molly, Rylie, Cody, Ava, Dre, Jordan, Elijah, Jaren, Ruth, and (baby due in May).
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Grand Rapids Alliance Church at 11:00 a.m., following a visitation at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Erik Kling will be officiating. Flowers and donations may be sent to Grand Rapids Alliance 600 SE 17th street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.