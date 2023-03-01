Curtis Allen Major, age 73, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, a faithful believer in Christ, a loving loyal husband, and father of five children. 

Curt was born in 1949, in Grand Rapids, MN to Wallace and Eleanore Major. He graduated from Grand Rapids high school in 1968 then finished trade school for tool and die. He worked at the Keewatin Mine, and retired from AeroSystems Engineering in 2016 after 30 years where he was the Machine Shop Foreman. On February 25, 1978, he married Diane Marie Major, the love of his life. They raised their two sons, Josh (Rachel), and Justin (Emily); and three daughters, Cindy (Fred), Jenny (Grant), and Jackie (John). 

Tags

Recommended for you