Crystal R. Specht 1950 - 2021

Crystal R. Specht age 71 a longtime resident of Nashwauk died Sunday October 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Crystal was born June 9, 1950 in Chisholm, MN to John and Lorraine (Conner) Leonard. Crystal was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk, she lived in other places briefly but always found her way back to Nashwauk. Crystal was a
graduate of Nashwauk High School. She was a member of Hibbing Christian Assembly. Crystal was an amazing lady, she was accepting of everyone, family and friends were the most important thing in her life, she was known as mom or grandma to so many others besides her biological family. Crystal and David were married for 51 years, together they had a decent and good life, they built a wonderful family and were always surrounded by those they loved.
Crystal is survived by her husband David Specht, children, Tammy (Michael Carpenter) Johnson, Dawn (Dave) Rowe, Tracy (Dave Barsness) Specht and Jerimiah Specht, siblings, Patricia Johnson, Cheryl (Troy) Zachary, Rhonda Anderson and Pamela (Richard) Gordan, 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Lorraine, great granddaughter, Ava R. Skalsky and her great grandson. Jax O. Rowland.
A celebration of life will be held on May 14, 2022.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.