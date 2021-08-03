Cory R. Richards 1992-2021

Cory R. Richards, age 29, of Hibbing, MN passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at his home.
Cory was born in 1992 to Terry and Diane Richards in Robbinsdale, MN. He attended school in Northeast Minneapolis and later Grand Rapids. In October 2014, Cory was united in marriage to Shana Renollet. Cory enjoyed working on electrical items, riding his motorcycle, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Cory is preceded in death by his mother, Diane Richards, and mother-in-law, Tammy Renollet. He is survived by his wife, Shana; stepdaughter, Hannah; stepson, Hunter; father, Terry Richards; sister, Ali (Josh) McClintock; brothers, Jaymis (Britani), Sam, and Luke Richards; and numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Triumphant Life Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 pm memorial service. Rev. Todd Block will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.