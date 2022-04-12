The Greatest Generation has lost yet another. Corinne Alice (Owens) Jacobson, age 95, of Hill City, MN died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital after a brief hospitalization.
Corinne was born to George Jr and Pauline (Hollingsworth) Owens on June 6, 1926 in Dallas, Texas, Corinne being the youngest of five children.
After graduating from high school, Corinne worked briefly at the Neiman-Marcus Department Store before joining the World War II war effort by volunteering for the Red Cross. She was assigned to the Army/Navy hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas where she subsequently met the love of her life, Denis (Wayne) Jacobson, who was a patient after he’d been seriously injured in the African Campaign. Wayne often referred to the day he met her as, “the highlight of my life,” and it must have been, because he and Corinne married in Dallas not too long afterward.
Wayne convinced his young bride to move with him to northern Minnesota where they purchased a farm north of Hill City and over the years the Valhalla Farm has become a well-known landmark where the couple raised sheep, cattle and most notably, winning thoroughbred racehorses.
Not long after moving to the farm, Wayne and Corinne decided that full time farming wouldn’t provide the income needed to raise their two young sons, so Wayne returned to the same type of business in which he’d been involved prior to the war; construction and development. This led to the construction of 100 homes in the Grand Rapids area, Leisure Hills Nursing Home of Grand Rapids and Hibbing, MN, the Holiday Inn, which later became the Sawmill Inn of Grand Rapids and the Country Inn and Suites.
Both Wayne and Corinne have given of their resources, time, and knowledge to the community whose rich history they valued. Together they donated land to both the Judy Garland House and to Zion Lutheran Church. Corinne was a Grey Ladies/Red Cross volunteer for over 60 years, which included her being selected to serve as the president of the Northland Chapter of the Red Cross.
Corinne was instrumental in bringing horse racing to Minnesota which led to the establishment of Canterbury Downs in Shakopee, MN. She was presented with the prestigious 1985 TOBA (Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association) for Outstanding Owner-Breeder of Minnesota. Corinne was active in the production of Showboat for several years and is remembered for her outstanding performance as Annie, in Annie Get Your Gun. She volunteered at the Grand Rapids Food Shelf for many years. Corinne did, indeed, live a full life. She was a world traveler, having visited countries on most of the continents with London being her favorite destination. However, she enjoyed just as much, her annual fishing trip to Lake of the Woods with good friends.
Wayne and Corinne always had an appreciation for skilled nurses and demonstrated that by establishing a nursing scholarship at Itasca Community College.
Corinne was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, and her beloved husband, Wayne. She is survived by her two sons, Wayne Jacobson (Martie), and George Jacobson (Melanie); four grandchildren, Dennis (Maggie B.), Owen, Jake and Julieanne, and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Eiyla;
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.