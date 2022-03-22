Colt Riley Johnson 2021-2022

Colt Riley Johnson, of Bovey, MN, gained his angel wings on, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Colt was born to Molly Talonen and Forest Johnson on September 20, 2021 in Duluth, Mn. He was a happy baby, always laughing, smiling, and had the biggest cheeks. Colt had big adventures in the short time he was with us, including going to Florida and swimming in the pool. He loved watching Bob the Builder, Cocomelon, and the ceiling fan. He was adored by everyone that knew him.
Colt is preceded in death by an unborn sibling; great grandfathers, Douglas Johnson Sr. and Harold King; great-great grandparents. Arnie and Lila Talonen, Elmer and Gladys Bullock, and Garman and Audrey Torp; Uncles Douglas Johnson Jr. and Russ Davis; and cousin, Adam King,
He is survived by his parents, Molly and Forest; brothers, Milo and Doug; grandparents, Jim and Jodi Talonen, grandmother, Jolleen Lyons; grandfather, David Lyons; great grandparents, Joanne King, Maurice and Beverly Talonen, Mark and Christine Larsen; and many extended family.
A private family service will be held at Itasca Bible Church with burial at Warba-Feely Cemetery in Warba, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.