Clifton “Cliff” Allen 1937 - 2020

Clifton “Cliff” Allen, 83, of Deer River, Minnesota passed away on November 29, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Cliff Allen was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Moline, Illinois, son of Paul and Millie Allen. He married Lois Moeller on Feb. 19, 1962 in Duelm, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Rossow; brother-in-law, Ernie Rossow; and beloved grandson, Eric Allen.
Cliff served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves for seven years. He worked his entire career in marketing with John Deere & Company for thirty-three years. He was known for his big smile, clever greetings, and never saw an oatmeal raisin cookie he didn’t like. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, and the 38’ers Snowmobile Club. Cliff was an active volunteer at Camp Hiawatha Camp on Deer Lake, Minnesota.
Cliff enjoyed spending time outdoors with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed boating, teaching his family to water ski, snowmobiling, fishing and especially deer hunting at The Land with his sons and grandchildren and their spouses. He valued his time making and clearing snowmobile trails with his friends. One of Cliff’s greatest pleasures was operating his John Deere tractor helping whomever needed assistance. Cliff was a devoted husband to Lois, setting a strong and loving example of marriage.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Lois; three sons and a daughter: Don (Ann), Winneconne, Wisconsin; Cheryl (John), Salt Lake City, Utah; Tom (Kim), Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Chuck (Sue), Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Cliff is also survived by ten granddaughters: Lauren Melchi, Sarah Melchi, Tess (Luke) Berglund, Jessica (Lyle) Burns, Megan (Jason) Timm, Allison Melchi, Rachel Allen, Anna Allen, Kara Allen, Kate Allen; and two great-granddaughters, Rowen and Ava.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care he received at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.
Memorials may be made to Camp Hiawatha or a charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery Deer River.
