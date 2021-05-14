Clifford Frank Tollgaard 1925 - 2021

Clifford Frank Tollgaard, 95, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids Minnesota.
Clifford was born August 9, 1925 in Flandreau, South Dakota to parents Frank and Evelyn (Johnston) Tollgaard. The family later moved to a farm in Floodwood Minnesota. After serving in the army calvary and being sent to Japan, Clifford and Dorothy (Cartwright) were married December 30, 1950 in Carlton, Minnesota. Clifford worked at the Floodwood Creamery and was on the fire department. They eventually moved to Brooklyn Park Minnesota and Clifford worked as Supervisor of Maintenance at North Memorial Hospital and was also on the fire department there. Cliff loved to put in a large garden and share what he grew, his blueberries meant a lot to him.
Clifford is survived by his loving wife Dorothy, son Bruce, daughters Janine (Brian) Olson and Deborah (Michael) Swearingen, daughter-in-law Judy Tollgaard, grandchildren Aaron, Jake, Jason, Jessica, four great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents Frank and Evelyn Tollgaard, son Greg, siblings Helen, Frances, John, Elvin and Jim.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.