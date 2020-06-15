Cleola “Cleo” Brandon Hengstebeck passed away at age 99 years, on June 4, 2020 in Ajijic Mexico. She was born in Grand Rapids Minnesota on May 19, 1921 to David C. and Lilah Brandon. She was the oldest of seven children. Cleo graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1939, and moved to Detroit Michigan to study Nursing. She graduated from Providence Hospital School of Nursing in 1943. There she met and married the love of her life, Robert J. Hengstebeck. They shared 64 wonderful years together, including raising seven children. Following retirement, they divided their time between Chapala, Mexico and “Cleo’s cabin” in Balsam, Minnesota. Cleo is preceded in death by her husband Bob Hengstebeck, and her second husband John Wester, with whom she enjoyed her last five years. She is survived by one brother Bernard Brandon, 7 children- Mary (Doug Martin), Robert A. (Lisa), Esta (Richard Swisher), David (Debbi), Dennis, Peter, and Nancy (Al Soliz), 16 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements in Chapala, Mexico, with burial at the Balsam cemetery at a later date.
