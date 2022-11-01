Clementine L. Ward Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clementine L. WardClementine L. Ward, age 100, of Grand Rapids, MN died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Benedictine Health Care Center, Duluth, MN.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Clementine Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mn Grand Rapids Condolence Clementine L. Ward Arrangement Guestbook Cremation Services Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.