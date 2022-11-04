Clementine L. Ward, age 100, of Grand Rapids, MN died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Benedictine Health Care Center, Duluth, MN.
Clementine was born January 23, 1922, to Anthony and Annuziatina (Falcone) Medure in Kinney, MN where she grew up and attended Kinney High School. She graduated from St. Scholastica College with her nursing degree. Clementine and John D. Ward were united in marriage, and they made their home in Buhl, MN. The family moved to Grand Rapids and Clementine worked as head nurse at Itasca Clinic until her retirement.
To Clementine, family was most important. She treasured her family and dearly loved them all. Clementine enjoyed family get togethers, especially during the holiday season (her biscotti and crispellis were delicious), playing bridge, knitting, golfing, reading, and traveling. Following retirement, she took piano lessons, and also started quilting, making many beautiful items for family and friends. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids.
Clementine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Sr.; daughter, Mary Major; grandson, Andrew Major; brothers, Alfred and James Medure; and sister, Jenny Medure.
She is survived by her sister, Angeline Dye; her children, John Jr. (Jewel) , Robert (Jane), Anthony (Nancy), Charles (Linda); grandchildren, John (Heather) Ward, Kevin (Melinda Carlson) Ward, Bryan (Theresa) Major, Joe (Lynn) Major, Toni Marie Huff, Christy Schneider, Bob (Kyla) Ward, Elizabeth (Dan Ochs) Ward, Michael (Jordan Kitch) Ward, Charles (Jamie) Ward, Taylor (Tori Geraty) Ward; 22 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. The burial will be November 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM Lakeview Cemetery, Buhl, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.