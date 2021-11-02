Clayton Louis Holm 1985 - 2021

Clayton Louis Holm, age 36, of Edina MN passed away on Friday October 22, 2021 at UofM Health East Bank Hospital in Minneapolis, MN following an organ transplant surgery.
Clayton was born February 13, 1985 in Grand Rapids, MN to Kevin and Donna (Kennedy) Holm. Within a few years the family moved to Eden Prairie, where Clayton grew up and graduated from High School. Clayton lived in this area the rest of his life. Clayton will be remembered for his quick smile, humorous one-liners, and snarky comments. He could recall any song and artist of many genres and recite whole sections of his favorite movies. He will be greatly missed by all.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, grandfather Donald Holm, grandparents Jack and Joyce (Crandall) Kennedy, Aunt Barbara (Kennedy) and Uncle Terry Bass.
Clayton is survived by his brother Travis Holm, grandmother Ivy Holm, Uncle Tom (Gina) Kennedy, Uncle Kile (Ruth) Holm, Uncle Kurt (Jasie) Holm, Aunt Karen Morales, Cousins Jamey (Missy) Kennedy, Elizabeth (Joel) Pettit, Rebecca (Jason Neu) Munson, John Kennedy, Amanda (Drew) Callahan, Ryan (Lacey) Holm, Carma (Brandon) Bounds, Armando Morales, Michael (Katie) Holm, Jared Holm, Hannah Holm, Hailey Holm and many more friends and family.
Funeral services will be held Thursday November 4th, 2021 at Washburn-McReavy Eden Prairie Chapel 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie MN 55344, with viewing at 1:00 pm and service at 2:00 pm. A lunch will follow. Graveside service and burial will be held Friday, November 5th, 2021 at Macville Cemetery in Macville Township, MN at 2:00 pm with memorial and lunch to follow at Harry’s Bar & Grill event room, Hill City MN.