Clarice R. Gooch 1920-2022

Clarice R. Gooch, age 102, of Cohasset, MN passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Autumn Lane Assisted Living.
Clarice was born in 1920 to Harry and Bertha (Tice) Gist in Cohasset, MN. She attended school in Cohasset and Greenway. Clarice and Roger Gooch were united in marriage in 1937 and they started farming in Cohasset until 1960 and Clarice began working as a bank teller at First National Bank, Norwest, Wells Fargo where she worked for over 35 years until her retirement in 1995.
Clarice took great care in serving God to the best of her abilities. She was a charter member of Community Bible Chapel, serving with the women’s missionaries and as the treasurer for 20+ years. Clarice enjoyed taking pictures and spending time outdoors. She loved a cup of hot HOT coffee and being with her family and grandchildren.
Clarice is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; five children, Kathy, Myrna, Gary, Bryan, Janet Marie; son-in-law, Mike; daughter-in-law, Susan; grandson, Mark Yost; three brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Denise) Gooch of Grand Rapids, MN, Arthur (Becky) Gooch of Chandler, AZ; 17 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Autumn Lane for taking such good care of Clarice in the last 14 months of her life. Every staff was so loving and caring; we can’t thank them enough.
Visitation will be Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00AM at Community Bible Chapel, Cohasset, MN followed by the 12:00PM funeral service. Rev. Mark Shuey will officiate. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.