Clarence William Wickstrom, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Tuesday, August 5, 2020 at Grand Village. Clarence was born in 1930 to Erick and Edith Wickstrom in Hibbing, MN. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1947 and worked in the mines before serving in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge, Clarence attended Gustavus Adolphus College and graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in teaching. He later earned his master’s degree in education. He taught 9th grade math in Grand Rapids, MN for 31 years. Clarence was united in marriage to Kay Nordquist on July 28, 1962 and they made their home in Grand Rapids, MN.
Clarence loved to travel and visited four continents. He also enjoyed golfing, gardening, yardwork and playing on his I-pad. Clarence attended First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed participating in Bible studies. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Violet Anderson; and brother, Arthur Wickstrom.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Kay, of 58 years; two sons, David Wickstrom of Eagan, MN and Kevin Wickstrom of Lake Balboa, CA; sister-in-law, Anne Bagley of Billings, MT; and 9 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, August 10th from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. William Zeige will officiate. Burial with a flag presentation will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.