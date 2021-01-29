Clarence Holmes 1927 - 2021

Clarence Holmes, age 93, of Deer River, MN passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Clarence was born in 1927 to Clarence and Irene Flanigan in Streator, IL where he grew up and attended schools. On February 12, 1945, Clarence was united in marriage to Margaret Ondrey in Streator, IL. Clarence owned and operated Woodland Tree Service and Clarence was the first to be licensed and awarded as an Illinois Tree Surgeon. Clarence and Margaret moved to Minnesota in 1970.
Clarence enjoyed fishing, hunting (especially turtle hunting), gambling, bowling, and playing cards.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Flanigan and Irene and Oscar Holmes; wife, Margaret; grandson, Eric Holmes; brother, Harold Holmes; and step-sister, Thelma Berry.
Clarence is survived by his daughter, Lenitta (Ernest) Hallam of Deer River, MN; son, Donald (Kathy) Holmes of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Martha Niggamen of Streator, IL; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Holmes and Martha Roach, both of Streator, IL; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Cohasset, MN and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.