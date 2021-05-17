Clarence Dean Boyer 1939-2021

Clarence Dean Boyer, 82, of Grand Rapids passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 13th, 2021.
He was born in Staples, MN on May 11th, 1939 to Clarence Arthur Boyer and Margie Lee (Smith) Boyer. The family moved from Leader, MN to Grand Rapids in the early 1950’s where they built their family home that Dean, as he was known to family, lived in for the rest of his life. He graduated from Greenway High School in 1957 and went on to attend and graduate from Dunwoody College in Minneapolis, MN with a degree in Drafting. He worked for Range Line Builders until deciding to start his woodworking business, Boyer Woodworking. He was a Master Craftsman and his beautiful work can be found in numerous homes in Grand Rapids and the surrounding area. He loved what he did and it showed in everything that he built. His mother and their neighbor Clara did all of the finishing work for many years, his nephews Lonnie and Shane each worked with him after they graduated from high school, his brother Steve worked with him for 17 years after retiring, and his niece Peggy worked with him for the last 3 years. It was a family business from start to finish. He was very supportive of the GRHS Woodworking program and donated hardwood lumber material every year.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Margie (Smith) Boyer, an infant sister Sharon, and his niece Polly (Boyer) Humble.
He is survived by his brother Stephen (Susan) Boyer and sister Sherry (Ralph) Olson; a cousin Craig (Lori) Boyer; an aunt Eleanor Boyer and her daughters Carol and Elaine; nephews Lonnie (Jannie) Boyer, Shane (Dianna) Boyer and Jeff (Kristen) Olson; nieces Peggy (Mark) Miner and Jenna (Jason) Walsh: great nephews Josh Miner and Stephen (Brooke) Boyer: great nieces Erin Miner, Annie (Tom) Caldwell, Mollie (Zach) Boardman, Bobbi Jean Boyer, Kerrie Humble, Lainey Boyer, Kellie Humble and Eliza Boyer: great, great nieces Lexi, Aurora and Arianna Caldwell and Emma Boyer; great, great nephews Owen Boyer and Thatcher Boardman; and many good friends including Perry Jarva and Robin Borth. And we can’t forget his Best Buddy, his cat, otherwise known as either Bucky or Goku.
Visitation will be at Rowe Funeral Home on Thursday evening, May 20th, from 5:00 to 7:00 and a graveside service will be on Friday, May 21st, at noon at Poplar Cemetery in Leader, MN.
