Clair M. Sobolik, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Clair was born in 1932 to John and Clara (Karnik) Sobolik in Ops Township, ND. Clair graduated from Minto High School. Through family and friends, Clair was introduced and later married Grace Kamrowski on May 18, 1954. Clair worked for Walsh County State Bank, Eden Valley State Bank, and Grand Rapids State Bank. Clair retired from Grand Rapids State Bank after working for more than 30 years.
Clair enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a hard worker, staying busy with many side jobs, do-it-yourself projects, and teaching firearm safety. Clair was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir. He also sang with the Blandin Male Choir. Clair was also a member of the Grand Rapids Optimist Club, the Knights of Columbus, and the Grand Rapids Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, serving as treasurer.
Preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Linus, Gerald, John, and Sylvia.
Clair is survived by his wife of 66 years, Grace; daughter, Mary (Ken) Petersen; son, Tom (Judith) Sobolik, Jay Sobolik, John (Janet) Sobolik; seven grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held and a celebration of life for family and friends will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic School or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.