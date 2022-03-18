Chuck and Claudia Merrell

Two beautiful lives went on to Heaven when Charles Stuart Merrell, known as “Chuck,” passed away with minimal suffering on December 28, 2021, and his wife Claudia Helen (Palmer) Merrell passed away three weeks later on January 21, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. They became ill at the same time.
Chuck was born in Evanston, IL, on February 22, 1943, to parents Lew R. “Red” Merrell, Jr., and Dagmar (Lindell) Merrell into a large family that raised their five children in a beloved family home in Wilmette, IL. Claudia was born October 19, 1943, in Rockford, IL, to John and Virginia Palmer, who raised their five children in Deerfield, IL. Chuck and Claudia both graduated from their high schools in 1961 and met when they worked for American Hospital Supply Corp. in Evanston, IL. They were married in July of 1967, and they were devoted to each other and to the Lord for over 54 years. They were both 78 years old.
Chuck was raised and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, Claudia grew up in the Catholic church, and together they served the Lord in nondenominational churches. As an ordained minister, Chuck served as the Associate Pastor of Solid Rock Church of God in Grand Rapids, MN. Claudia was a faithful helpmate and church helper in many ways. They loved people, and Chuck especially enjoyed preaching and teaching the Bible, and also loved singing gospel songs day and night.
Claudia’s gifts of administration and organization were invaluable to their ministry at the church, as well as serving as missionaries with the gospel broadcast ministry of KJNP, “King Jesus North Pole” and Calvary’s Northern Lights Mission headquartered in North Pole, Alaska. From their mission home in Grand Rapids, in conjunction with KJNP, Chuck and Claudia sent out free Bibles around the world to those who asked for them as a result of hearing about the free Bible on their KJNP radio or TV program. For over two decades, they carried out their mission known simply as “Bibles for Others.” It is a testament to their work organization that a new couple plans to take over this Bible ministry in the summer of 2022.
Chuck and Claudia led an adventurous life, which drew them to Colorado where they built their family home in the mountains near Conifer. They raised two children there, Brian Stuart Merrell and Bonni Diane Merrell. When they sought even more adventure, Chuck and Claudia signed up to spend a “summer” season in Antarctica at McMurdo Station. Although Antarctica still has cold and snow there, the difference in the summer is that the sun never sets. It was an interesting adventure which they relished, mostly because they both enjoyed a love for the outdoors and always looked forward to the next hike, and Antarctica did not disappoint.
They loved serving a variety of Christian endeavors on various short-term mission trips, to Alaska and various overseas trips. Chuck would enthusiastically lend his construction skills and Claudia would usually “keep the home fires burning” in addition to working full-time in Denver as an executive secretary for a medical company while they lived in Colorado. They were avid readers and students, living every day to the fullest. Their outreach was extensive and helpful, and they will be missed by many.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, and by his older sister, Marlean Sue Guy, who passed away on October 27, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ. Claudia was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband. They are survived by their children, Brian Merrell, of Allenspark, CO and Bonni Merrell, of Grand Rapids, MN; and their grandchildren, Tasha Merrell, Sabastian Vigil, Savana Merrell, and Gabriel Merrell; Chuck’s siblings, Diane “Dyna” Martin of McKinney, TX, Lew R. “Randy” Merrell III of Evanston, IL, and Richard “Rick” Merrell of Waukegan, IL; and Claudia’s siblings, JoAnn Wiley of Boulder, CO, MaryEllen Owcarz of Bull Valley, IL, Betsy Schabilion of Wauconda, IL, and John Palmer of Des Plaines, IL.
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:00 am at Solid Rock Church of God, Grand Rapids, MN. For those who cannot attend, there will be several links to view the service after the event. Later, their ashes are designated to be sprinkled in the Colorado Rockies near Conifer in the summer of 2023, and all are welcome.
Sentiments will be carefully received by Rowe Funeral Home and Solid Rock Church of God in Grand Rapids, MN or KJNP at North Pole, AK. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in memory of Chuck and Claudia Merrell at Bibles for Others (KJNP), P. O. Box 56359, North Pole, AK 99705 (www.mosquitonet.com/kjnp).
