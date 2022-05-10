Christopher R. Mullenax 1977-2022

Christopher R. Mullenax, age 44, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Chris was born in 1977 to George Mullenax and Carol Crossland in Doylestown, PA where he grew up and attended school. He excelled in wrestling in school before moving with family to Ohio. He graduated high school in Abington, PA and enlisted in the United States Air Force shortly afterwards. Chris served his country faithfully for 24 years as part of the Air Force Egress Systems Aircrew. Chris completed multiple tours overseas and was stationed across the U.S.
Chris loved hunting, fishing, blacksmithing, and watching the Minnesota Vikings with his wife and son. He had a deep faith and was well versed in scripture. Chris enjoyed serving in youth ministry in the churches he attended. He was unselfish and compassionate and would give anything and everything to those around him.
Preceded in death by his grandparents. Chris is survived by his wife, Danielle (Platt); son, Dylan; father, George (Karen) Mullenax of Ottsville, PA; mother, Carol Crossland of Springfield, OH; siblings, Katherine (John) Richards of Springfield, OH, Mike (Amy) Mullenax of Campobello, SC, Jennifer (Brian) Schantz of Springfield, OH, Troy (Allison) Terry of Simpsonville, SC; Danielle’s family, Mike and Vickie Platt of Nashwauk, Tayomi (Brad) Bloom of Hibbing, MN, and Kris (Amanda) Platt of Pengilly, MN, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 PM funeral service. Military honors by the Grand Rapids Area Veterans will conclude the service.
