Christine E. Bloch

Christine E. (Snyder) Bloch, age 63, of rural Bigfork, MN passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home with family by her side.
Christine was born to Kermit and Eleanor Snyder in Minneapolis, MN. The family moved north, where Christine graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1976.
As a sibling of six, Christine married Timothy A. Bloch (a sibling of seven) together in a Trio Wedding on her in-law’s anniversary, December 1, 1979 in which they shared 42+ memorable years of marriage. Together they raised two children, Adam and Nicole (Eric) Patterson, and grew in family with granddaughters; Brailyn and Tenaya, the joys of her life.
Known as Chris to family, friends, and the multitude of patrons she served at the Scenic Pines Store and Scenic Pines Restaurant (rural Bigfork), Chris will always be remembered for her sweet disposition, quiet humor, and love of family, friends and pontooning. Christine is a member of Grace Community Lutheran Church in Bigfork.
If you’ve eaten at the Scenic Pines Restaurant, you were probably served by one of the nicest and most dedicated waitresses ever. Chris served everyone with a dish of laughter, a side of smiles, and a full beverage of happiness. She loved being with family- no matter where; Sisters’ weekends, each other’s homes, celebrations . . . no matter the place, you knew Chris was there by the radiant smile that filled her space. Her presence will be missed, yet, her memories will bring joys to all.
Preceded in death by her father. Chris is survived by her husband, Tim; son, Adam; daughter, Nicole (Eric) Patterson; and granddaughters, Brailyn and Tenaya, along with her Mother, Eleanor Snyder of Burnsville, MN; Sisters: Candace Hatcher of Cottage Grove, Cindy (Tim) Tweet of Grand Rapids; Brothers: Craig (Wendy) Snyder of Elko, Clayton Snyder of Lakeville and Charles Snyder (Kendra Mollenhauer) of Webster; along with her loving nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A Celebration of Life is being planned when the weather warms.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Christine Bloch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.