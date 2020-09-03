Christine Ann Hagen, age 62, of Hill City, MN passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Christine was born in 1957 to David and Geraldine (Damaske) Washburn in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Mound Westonka High School. Christine and David J. Hagen Jr. were united in marriage in 1976 in Spring Park, MN. They moved to Hill City, MN in 1994. Christine worked at Long Lake Conservation Center for 27 years as a cook/coordinator in Palisade, MN. She also volunteered for the loon study for 25 years. Christine was a naturalist and loved the outdoors. She was a member of the Sierra Club and an active volunteer for many organizations including the food shelf and Monarch Watch Study. She helped with the phenology studies for the State of Minnesota and at KAXE radio station of Grand Rapids. Christine enjoyed camping, fishing, and four-wheeling.
Preceded in death by her parents; sons, Nickolas and Christopher Hagen; and sister, Jackie Maynerd. Christine is survived by her husband, David; sisters, Lisa Houts, Vickie Kimball, Judy Vanlith; and brother, David Washburn Jr.
Christine was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.