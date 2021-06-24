Chester Lee Lewis, Sr. 1927- 2021

Chester Lee “Chet” Lewis, Sr., 93 of Bigfork left his Earthly home to be with Zola on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Bigfork Valley Communities, Aspen Circle in Bigfork, MN.
Chet was born on July 19, 1927 in Rochester, Ind., he was the son of Andrew and Gertrude (Gottschalk) Lewis. He attended Culver Elementary and High School in Culver, Ind., and married Zola Mae Collins on November 10, 1956 in Angola, Ind. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, he owned and operated Chet’s Hobby Shop, he was a creator and a handy person, making many different things like wood flower planters, wishing wells, light houses and airplanes.
Survivors include his son; Chester Lee (Barb) Lewis, Jr of Bigfork, MN, Step-daughters; Lola Anne (Burchard) Seekman of Grand Rapids, MN and Joanna Jean (Burchard) Gillespie of Coleraine, MN., 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Zola Mae Lewis in 2014, his parents, Siblings; Richard Lewis, Bonnie (Lewis) Carta and George Lewis. A step-son; William and daughter-in-law Judy Burchard.
Graveside services for Chet will be at 11:30 AM, Friday, July 2, 2021 in the Balsam Cemetery, Balsam Township, Minnesota. Jim Amelsberg will officiate. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
