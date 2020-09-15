1959-2020
Cheryl Pirjevec, age 60, of Mt.Iron, passed away Friday, September 11th at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth surrounded by her loving family.
Cheryl was born September 21, 1959 to Vernie and Elaine (Anderson) Erven in Grand Rapids. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1977. She worked for MacNeil Environmental, Len Hedman Appraisals, AEOA and later for Fingerhut. Cheryl married Mike Pirjevec on October 23rd, 1992 in Grand Rapids. After a few years, they moved to Mt. Iron.
Those who knew Cheryl will remember her as someone who lived for her children and grandchildren. She loved her “sister time” on the houseboats and was always the first to go and stay barefoot in the spring and the last to put her shoes on in the fall. She loved collecting rocks and displaying them in her windows.
She is preceded in death by her father, Vernie Erven, her grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles and her former spouse, Fred Levos.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mike, son Michael (Anne) Levos, daughters Michelle (Paul) Pirjevec and Michaela Pirjevec; grandchildren Nate, Brook, Alara and Costanzo, stepdaughter Atty and her children Quentin, Zoe, Zannah, Zali, Quincy and Quaide. She is also survived by her mother, Elaine (Ron) Niemi, sisters Patty Jo (Mary Lou) Erven, Rhonda (Al) Proulx, Julie (Greg) DelaPointe, Cathy (Tommy) Lanum, Judy (Steve) Fisher and Debbie Niemi; brothers Randy (Valerie) Erven and Ron (Angi) Niemi; special sister and brothers Patsy, John, Tom and Steve Batchelder; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friend, LeAnne Johnson.
She will also be missed by her special Fishing Springs family. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial gathering will take place.
