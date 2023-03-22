Charlotte Evelyn Henningsgaard, age 101, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home in Grand Rapids, MN.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

