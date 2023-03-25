Charlotte Evelyn Henningsgaard, age 101, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home in Grand Rapids, MN.
Charlotte was born on July 11, 1921 in Escanaba, Michigan to Eugene and Gladys LeDuc. She graduated from International Falls High School in 1939. Charlotte was united in marriage to Gerald M. Henningsgaard on November 25, 1939. In 1943, she graduated from St. Cloud State Teachers College. Charlotte and Gerald made their home in Jackson, MN prior to Gerald entering the United States Navy in February of 1944. While Gerald was serving his country, she moved to International Falls with daughter Judy where they lived with Charlotte’s parents. Charlotte taught kindergarten until Jerry was discharged from the Navy in 1946.
The family moved to St. Cloud, MN and lived there from 1946 until 1983. Charlotte was a homemaker who worked part time selling, catering, lecturing for Weight Watchers, and bookkeeping for the First United Methodist Church. Her volunteer service included Camp Fire Girls, PTA, and United Methodist Women where she served in the state office as well as the central and northeast district offices.
In 1983, Jerry and Charlotte moved to the “Wild 80” in Aitkin Co. (North of Palisade) where she was active in the Jacobson Seniors, Palisade and Hill City United Methodist Churches, Jacobson Civic Club, and the Grand Rapids Sons of Norway. On October 1, 2002, Charlotte and Jerry moved to Colony Square in Grand Rapids where she served on the board of directors for 10 years, including a term as president.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Lynn Gerald Henningsgaard; and one granddaughter, Alison Joy Henningsgaard.
Charlotte is survived by her brother Donald LeDuc of Stillwater, MN; children, Judy Kay Cromett of Seattle, WA, Debra Anne Henningsgaard of Chico, CA; John Donald Henningsgaard (JoAnne) of Bemidji, MN; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Service will be at Grand Rapids United Methodist Church, Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11 AM with a visitation at 10 AM. Pastors John Scheuer and Marva Jean Hutchens will officiate. Burial at Verdon Township Cemetery, Aitkin County (date to be determined).
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace House of Itasca County.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.