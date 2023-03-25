Charlotte Evelyn Henningsgaard

Charlotte Evelyn Henningsgaard

Charlotte Evelyn Henningsgaard, age 101, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home in Grand Rapids, MN.

Charlotte was born on July 11, 1921 in Escanaba, Michigan to Eugene and Gladys LeDuc. She graduated from International Falls High School in 1939. Charlotte was united in marriage to Gerald M. Henningsgaard on November 25, 1939. In 1943, she graduated from St. Cloud State Teachers College. Charlotte and Gerald made their home in Jackson, MN prior to Gerald entering the United States Navy in February of 1944. While Gerald was serving his country, she moved to International Falls with daughter Judy where they lived with Charlotte’s parents. Charlotte taught kindergarten until Jerry was discharged from the Navy in 1946.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Henningsgaard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you