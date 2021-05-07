Charles William McDonald 1922-2021

Charles William McDonald, 98 of rural Pengilly, MN died on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at home under the care of his children and hospice.
Charles and family moved to the Iron Range in 1951 after the loss of livestock to Bangs Disease. He was employed at Butler Brothers Mine in Cooley, MN and later Hanna Research Lab as a lab technician, retiring in 1981 with 29 years. He enjoyed 40 years of retirement.
Born August 1, 1922 in Wadena County, MN, he was the son of Ira E. and Mabel (Mangels) McDonald. He married Delores J. Plautz on January 29, 1945. She died just shy of their 75th anniversary.
He is survived by his children; David (Mary) of Bovey, Michael (Debra) of Bovey, Jerome (Kathy) of Ocean View, Hawaii, Marilyn LaRock of Pengilly, Robert of Pengilly, Jean (Roger) Pride of Pengilly, Mark of Lithia, FL, Judith of Bovey, Timothy of Bovey and daughter-in-law; Shirley of Bovey. Numerous Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Delores; his parents; a son James; a grandson, Eric; a step-granddaughter, LaDonna Upchurch; a daughter-in-law, Gloria; and 4 sisters, Dorothy, Ella, Hazel and Marion.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the 12:00 Noon memorial service on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Trout Lake Lakeside Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Essentia Hospice for their kind care. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.