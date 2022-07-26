Charles R. Vail 1942-2022

Charles “Chuck” Vail, age 80, of Hayward, WI and formerly of Racine, WI, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Essentia, St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN.

Chuck was born February 25, 1942, in Big Fork, MN the son of Clarence “Riley” and Cleo “Darlene” (Eckert) Vail. He grew up in Northern Minnesota and graduated from Greenway High School in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Mattfield on September 23, 1961. Together they had two daughters, Sandra and Michele. Chuck worked as a brick and stone mason until his retirement. The last 14 years of his career he owned half of V&W Masonry. He had lived in Racine for 46 years before moving to Hayward, WI recently.

