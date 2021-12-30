Charles Merrell, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

