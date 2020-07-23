1946-2020
Charles John Johnson, 73, of Hoyt Lakes, formerly of Grand Rapids, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born on August 2, 1946 to Gerald and Joyce (Brehmer) Johnson in St. James, MN. Charles grew up in Hoyt Lakes and graduated from the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Class of 1964. After high school he furthered his education at the Staples Vocational College, studying tool and dye. Charles was drafted in the US Army and served overseas during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Barbara Bluhm on January 11, 1969. Upon his honorable discharge, Charles went to work in many different places over the years, most notably at Erie Mining Company and Blandin Paper Company, from which he retired in 2011. Charles recently wrote and published a book entitled, “Carry Me Home”, which tells of his experience in Vietnam.
Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, and photography. He took the most pleasure in spending time with his family and loved all his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as if they were his own children. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years: Barbara; four siblings: Jean Benson, Norma Sjoberg, Jack (Dawn) Johnson and Gerald (Joanne) Johnson; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Johnson; as well as numerous niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Johnson and his parents.
Per Charles’s request, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.