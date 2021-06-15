Charles Gesme 1933- 2021

Charles Gesme, age 87, of Cohasset, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his daughter’s residence, surrounded by family in Bemidji.
Charles was born to Roy and Ruby Gesme in Minneapolis in 1933. He graduated from Blake High School and the University of Minnesota. Charles’s involvement in banking spanned over 50 years, starting at Northwestern National Bank in Minneapolis. He then moved to serve as president of Warrington and Associates, a computer service bureau, servicing banks with bond reports. Charles went on to purchase Itasca State Bank in 1986, known then as American State Bank of the North, currently known as Park State Bank; as well as Lake Bank in Two Harbors, MN in 2004, where he served as Chairman of the Board. He retired from the banking community in December of 2018.
Charles married Pam Nordmark on April 16, 1994. Over the years they resided in Cohasset, MN, on Pokegama Lake; in Hackensack, MN, on Woman Lake; in Mesquite, NV; Scottsdale, AZ; as well as Beaver Island, Canada.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Charles is survived by his wife of 27 years, Pamela; daughters, Jessica (Scott) Candy of Brandon, SD; and Jennifer (Harold) Lindsay of Bemidji, MN; sons, Paul (Ann) Gesme of Deephaven, MN; and Andrew (Tiffany) Gesme of Cohasset, MN; grandchildren, Ian, Zackary, Claire and Hannah Candy, Justin Bowers, Dejah, Ava, and Lilly Lindsay, Chuck (Jenae) Gesme and Tommy Gesme.
In Lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Great Tails Animal Rescue, 201 northwest 4th street, suite 200, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744.
Visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021 beginning at Noon until the 1:00 P.M. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset with full Military Honors. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.