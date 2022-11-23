Charles Edwin Burt 1936-2022

Charles Edwin Burt died peacefully at his home on November 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife, family, and extended family. 

Charlie was born in Grand Rapids, MN in 1936, the 9th child of Joseph and Agnes (Rasmussen). Charlie was a mischievous child, so his mother thought it’d be best for him to live with his sister, Bonnie, but three weeks later he was enlisted in the United States Army. Charlie served in the Army from 1954-1957. He met and married Shirley Shelton in 1956. They were married from 1956-1983 and together they had six beautiful children. He met and married the love of his life, Lori (Yates) Burt in July 1984. Charlie pursued a career in truck driving, working for several local trucking companies in Grand Rapids. He also drove for Arrowhead Bus and ISD 316. He also enjoyed when he could substitute teach in home room study hall and was a helper in the school kitchen.

