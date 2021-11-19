Charles E. Wold 1945 - 2021

Charles E. Wold, age 76, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Charles was born March 20, 1945 in Decorah, IA to Arthur and Leona Wold. He married Lois Morse on January 3, 1965. Charles worked as a cosmetologist for 28 years, being the proud owner of the House of Charles for 22 years. He also owned two previous salons: one in Rochester, MN and one in Chatfield, MN. Charles enjoyed going motorcycling on his Harley Davidson, fishing, hunting, and carving.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Wold.
Charles is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Lois Wold; children, Daniel (Andrea) Wold, and Sheri (Lonnie) Finke; grandchildren, Zack Westlake, Jessica Wold, Jacob Wold, and Alissa Finke; sister, Rose Erie.
Per Charles’ wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.
