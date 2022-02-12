Charles E. Renollet 1932-2022

Charles E. Renollet, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Garden Court Chateau Assisted Living.
Charles was born in 1932 to Louie and Hilda Renollet in Frazee, MN where he grew up and attended school until they moved to Grand Rapids in 1943. Charles worked on the farm and raised and broke horses. He and his brother moved to St. Paul and worked at Armour Meat Packing until a car accident in 1955 which forced him to move home.
In 1962, Charles started training his first trick horse “Coconut” and added “Buckles” in 1965. He performed at half-time shows at the rodeos in Effie, Spooner, Grand Rapids, and Hoyt Lakes, to name a few. Charles stayed busy and always had something going on from working at farms to training animals. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and being with his animals and family.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; three brothers; son, Jeff Renollet; and grandson, Elisha. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Dwayne) Stevens of Grand Rapids; son, Daniel (Cindy) Renollet of Grand Rapids; sisters, Ardell Walker, Alice Volkmann, Judith (Dick) Remington; brother, Harold (Donna) Renollet; grandchildren, Jessica and Shana Renollet, James and Destiny Desjarlais; Emily Strobel, and Winter Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids followed by the 1:00 PM memorial service. Pastor Trevor Lund will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.